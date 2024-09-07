Haryana CM Saini rules out changing tickets amid revolt

After several BJP leaders, including a cabinet minister, one MLA and six former MLAs, quit the party after tickets were denied to them, Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said they will not change the candidates and all potential leaders were given tickets. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini interacting with party members in Rohtak on Friday. (HT Photo)

“We will settle down the anger of anguished BJP leaders, who did not get the party ticket, and the party can give ticket to one person from one assembly segment,” he added.

Interacting with the media after holding a meeting with the party’s senior leaders in Rohtak, Saini downplayed the speculation that the BJP can change some candidates after facing internal rebellion that emerged after the party released its first list for 67 assembly segments.

“ We are not going to change the candidates and all potential leaders were given tickets. We had sought details from every assembly segment about the strong candidates and ticket was given to one of them. We can give lotus symbol to one person from one assembly. The candidates will not be changed and the next list will be announced soon,” he added.

‘Manifesto will be released soon’

The CM said they have discussed about the poll preparations. “ We have discussed about our manifesto, which will be released soon. A ‘sankalp van’ has visited all 90 assembly segments and seek peoples’ suggestion. We are committed to include all these suggestion in our manifesto and will implement the same after the formation of BJP government in the state for the third time,” he added.

Saini alleged that the Congress has stitched an alliance with National Conference (NC) for Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls, which has promised to give martyr status to terrorists and revoke Article 370 from the erstwhile state in their manifesto.

“ I want to ask Hooda sahab whether you agreed with National Conference’s promise or not. There are nearly 10 percent of jawans from Haryana in the army and this is a big insult to us. The NC also promised to revoke Article 370 and earlier the Dalit struggled to get their rights in Jammu and Kashmir before our government came to power,” he added.