Haryana CM to lead investor outreach in Mumbai, Bengaluru

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini will embark on a multi-city investor outreach programme in Mumbai and Bengaluru as the state steps up preparation for the Happening Haryana 2.0 Global Investors Summit 2027. The first Happening Haryana investor summit was hosted by the state government in Gurugram in 2016. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini

According to an itinerary prepared by the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), the Mumbai event will be held from August 23 to 25 and the one in Bengaluru on September 3 and 4.

HSIIDC officials said the events are aimed at showcasing investment opportunities in the state and engaging with business leaders, investors and the Indian diaspora ahead of the state’s flagship investment summit.

The Mumbai leg will begin on August 23 with a diaspora interaction and dinner hosted by the CM expected to be attended by around 200 guests. The next morning, Saini will hold a breakfast meeting with about 25 key investors, before chairing a plenary session highlighting investment opportunities in Haryana. The plenary session is expected to draw around 250 participants, officials said. Saini will hold one-on-one meetings with leading industry representatives and captains later in the evening. Senior state officials will join business leaders for another round of focused business meetings on August 25.

HSIIDC officials said the Bengaluru roadshow will broadly follow the same format with investor interactions, business meetings and presentations on Haryana’s industrial and investment ecosystem.