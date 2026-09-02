Haryana college teachers stage dharna over pending demands at K’shetra varsity

Scores of teachers from various universities and colleges across the state gathered at Kurukshetra University on Tuesday under the banner of Haryana Federation of Universities and Colleges Teachers’ Organisations (HFUCTO) to stage a two-hour long dharna and protest against the state government’s decision to abolish the sanctioned vacant posts in the higher education. Body’s president Jitender Khatkar said that keeping the legitimate demands of teachers and employees working in universities and colleges pending for a long period is a matter of serious concern. (HT File)

Body’s president Jitender Khatkar said that keeping the legitimate demands of teachers and employees working in universities and colleges pending for a long period is a matter of serious concern.

He said that abolishing sanctioned vacant posts is not in the interest of higher education institutions, as it would not only increase the workload on teachers but would also adversely affect teaching, research and other academic activities in universities and colleges.

“The university and college teachers are the backbone of the state’s higher education system, and issues relating to their salary, pension, service conditions, promotions, research and other statutory rights must be resolved,” he added.

Vice-president of All India Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisation (AIFUCTO), Narender Chahar said that the demands raised by the federation are justified and essential for ensuring a stable and effective higher education system in the state.

He emphasised the need to withdraw the government’s notification from August 17, 2026, under which sanctioned vacant posts in State Universities, if not filled within four years from the date of approval by the finance department, are to be considered as deemed abolished.

He also emphasised that restoring and implementing the old pension scheme (OPS) is essential to ensure social security and financial protection for eligible employees after retirement.

HFUCTO also demands that the age of superannuation for teachers in universities and colleges be increased to 65 years. Employees of aided colleges should be provided HRA, gratuity, medical facilities and other essential service benefits, and women employees should be provided 20–25 days of casual leave.