Haryana: Cong MLA from Guhla booked on SDM’s plaint

Days after Congress’ Guhla MLA Devender Hans attempted to hand over a ‘jhunjhuna’ (rattle toy) to Gulha sub-divisonal magistrate (SDM), during a protest in Kaithal, a case has been registered against the legislator and four other party workers. The controversy stems from a protest outside the SDM’s office on January 19 led by the Gulha MLA against the alleged encroachment on government land. (File)

The MLA, however, has termed the FIR as an attempt to suppress his voice against corruption.

As per the FIR, the case has been registered under Sections 126(2), 221, 351(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against MLA Hans, Hardeep Singh, Deepak Sharma, Jagjeet Singh and Harsh Garg on the complaint submitted by the SDM office.

The controversy stems from a protest outside the SDM’s office on January 19 led by the Gulha MLA against the alleged encroachment on government land. During the protest, the legislator attempted to hand over a toy to SDM Captain Parmesh Singh, the video of which went viral. The SDM then submitted a police complaint.

Guhla deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Kuldeep Beniwal said that earlier the police found the complaint against the MLA as of non-cognisable nature and approached the court for seeking permission to conduct a detailed investigation into the matter. “During the probe, the SHO found some evidence and the case turned out to be a cognisable offence, after which we registered a case against MLA Hans and four others. Now, we will take permission from the Haryana assembly speaker and notify others to call the MLA to join the probe,” the DSP said.

In the FIR, a copy of which HT has, the SDM alleged that during the protest, “the MLA tried to intimidate me and level offensive abuses directed towards me with an intention to cause harm to my reputation as well as tried to pressurise me with a view to influence the outcome of inquiry being conducted by me in the matter of construction of shops at BDPO premises at Guhla.”

“Also during the same incident at SDM Complex Guhla at about 2 pm, while giving an interview to a media channel Hans intentionally publicly humiliated and ridiculed me, not only by words but also by symbolic acts, which are equally actionable in law. He (MLA Hans) handed over a toy to me and mockingly stated that I was incapable of performing administrative duties and should instead “play with toys”, thereby lowering my dignity and authority before the public,” the FIR read.

“He further made a derogatory and contemptuous remark, namely “ye chuchuna pakdo aur bajate raho”. Thereafter he also gave an interview, wherein he falsely accused me of corruption, without verification, proof, or lawful sanction, thereby conducting a media trial against a serving officer, Afterwards, he deliberately posted the demeaning videos on his social media profiles,” the FIR added.

Reacting to the FIR, Hans told the HT, “They just want to suppress my voice against their corrupt acts but they can’t. If they will still carry on with their corrupt acts, I will now hand over a dhol to them. I will cooperate with the police in the probe as I’ve not done anything wrong. I fully stand by what I did. He (SDM) just aims to mislead the public, but he failed to mislead me.”