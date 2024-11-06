Haryana Cong’s ex-MLA corners party over defeat, fact-finding panel

A day after the Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan formed an eight-member committee to find out the reasons behind the dismal performance of the party, former Assandh MLA Shamsher Singh Gogi termed the formation of the panel as ‘merely an eyewash’. Former Assandh MLA Shamsher Singh Gogi (HT File)

Raising questions on the members of the panel, he said, “Those part of it are themselves answerable for the defeat, how could they ask others for it? They are not loyal towards the party, they could have jumped the ship if they were not given a ticket.”

Gogi also hit out at the party leaders over differences in the state unit and over-confidence regarding their win in the assembly polls. “There should be a change in those leading the party, but the decision has to be taken by the high command,” he added.

He also raised questions on the party’s state in-charge Deepak Babaria and termed him a “BJP agent”.

The committee led by former minister Karan Singh Dalal has to submit its report within a week.