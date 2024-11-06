Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haryana Cong’s ex-MLA corners party over defeat, fact-finding panel

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Nov 06, 2024 05:52 AM IST

Gogi also hit out at the party leaders over differences in the state unit and over-confidence regarding their win in the assembly polls

A day after the Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan formed an eight-member committee to find out the reasons behind the dismal performance of the party, former Assandh MLA Shamsher Singh Gogi termed the formation of the panel as ‘merely an eyewash’.

Former Assandh MLA Shamsher Singh Gogi (HT File)
Former Assandh MLA Shamsher Singh Gogi (HT File)

Raising questions on the members of the panel, he said, “Those part of it are themselves answerable for the defeat, how could they ask others for it? They are not loyal towards the party, they could have jumped the ship if they were not given a ticket.”

Gogi also hit out at the party leaders over differences in the state unit and over-confidence regarding their win in the assembly polls. “There should be a change in those leading the party, but the decision has to be taken by the high command,” he added.

He also raised questions on the party’s state in-charge Deepak Babaria and termed him a “BJP agent”.

The committee led by former minister Karan Singh Dalal has to submit its report within a week.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //