Haryana dairy federation awarded in Gujarat

Haryana Dairy Development Cooperative Federation has received the active participation award by the National Cooperative Dairy Federation of India Limited (NCDFI) e-market for the financial year 2021-22.

A spokesperson said that NCDFI is celebrating the golden jubilee of service and a function to mark the occasion and e-market award ceremony was held at National Forensic Science University, Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Union home minister Amit Shah was the chief guest on this occasion. On the behalf of Haryana, chairperson of the state dairy federation, Randhir Singh, and managing director A Sreenivas received the award.

The spokesperson said that Haryana’s dairy federation has been associated with NCDFI for the last four years.

The milk unions have been conducting sale/purchase of products through e-portal of NCDFI, he added.