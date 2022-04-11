Haryana dairy federation awarded in Gujarat
Haryana Dairy Development Cooperative Federation has received the active participation award by the National Cooperative Dairy Federation of India Limited (NCDFI) e-market for the financial year 2021-22.
A spokesperson said that NCDFI is celebrating the golden jubilee of service and a function to mark the occasion and e-market award ceremony was held at National Forensic Science University, Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Union home minister Amit Shah was the chief guest on this occasion. On the behalf of Haryana, chairperson of the state dairy federation, Randhir Singh, and managing director A Sreenivas received the award.
The spokesperson said that Haryana’s dairy federation has been associated with NCDFI for the last four years.
The milk unions have been conducting sale/purchase of products through e-portal of NCDFI, he added.
-
Govt followed ideals of Guru Ravidas to implement development schemes: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Sunday that the ideology of Guru Ravidas initiated a wave of social change and development in humanity. He said that following the ideals of Guru Ravidas, the government worked to implement the spirit of Antyodaya and Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. He said that Guru Ravidas was born 644 years ago, but his teachings are immortal and seem novel even today.
-
Haryana: Aunt arrested for five-year-old’s murder in Karnal
Five days after the body of a five-year-old boy was found on the roof of a cowshed in his neighbourhood in Kamalpur Roran village of Karnal district, police on Sunday arrested his aunt on the charges of his murder. Karnal police CIA II incharge Mohan Lal said as per the findings of the investigation, the police arrested wife of Vikas Kumar, Anjali, who is the cousin of the victim's father.
-
KYC fraud: Banker duped of ₹99,000 in Ludhiana
A bank employee was defrauded of ₹99,000 on the pretext of updating her KYC (Know Your Customer) details. The accused claimed to be an executive of a phone service providing company, and asked the victim to install a mobile application on her phone, after which he hacked into her account mobile and made the transaction. The complainant, Harjeet Kaur, 42, of Urban Estate, Dugri, lodged an FIR against Foridul Islam and Habaj Ali of Assam.
-
No funds to print certificates for vendors: EDMC
Street vendors in parts of east Delhi are facing a unique hurdle in the recognition of their vending rights-- the East Delhi Municipal Corporation does not have funds to print the certificates to be issued to them. According to National Association of Street Vendors of India, street vendors continue to face eviction despite being recognised by the corporation in the absence of certificate of vending.
-
Private schools to remain closed in Mohali today
Private schools in Mohali are set to remain closed on Monday in protest against the arrest of the managing director of a Gurdaspur school. The decision comes on the call of the Federation of Private Schools and Associations of Punjab. The Mohali Private Schools' Association stated that safety of children and staff is paramount but the local administration can't make school managers scapegoats “for their failure to find the guilty person”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics