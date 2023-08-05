Will deal strictly against those involved in Nuh violence: Dushyant

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday said police will deal strictly with those involved in the communal violence in Nuh and Gurugram districts. Interacting with reporters here after chairing a grievances meeting, Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said that some people have been trying to disturb the harmony within the state in the name of cow protection. (HT File)

“It is easy for these people to disturb peace and brotherhood, and fan communal tensions. Such people have a dhanda (profession) in the name of cow protection. Let’s check how many cow vigilantes have cows at their homes. We will deal strictly with anyone – be it an MLA or Monu Manesar, whose role is found in the communal clashes,” said the deputy CM.

Reacting to Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s statement that the Haryana government was not cooperating in the arrest of Monu Manesar, Dushyant said the neighbouring state’s police had conducted raids on three occasions and Haryana police extended full cooperation to them every time.

“I want to urge Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot to form a joint team of police officials from both states and conduct raids against people involved in communal incidents. The need of the hour is to work closely and take action against people trying to disturb brotherhood in the state,” the deputy CM added.

He further said people of Nuh have a great history and their role in India’s freedom can’t be forgotten and no such communal incident took place there in the last 600 years.

“Police investigation is on and the names of more persons’ is likely to emerge. Cops are also investigating the online posts made by a few activists which fuelled tensions,” he added.

The Deputy CM had heard 13 grievances and resolved most of them. He asked the farmers to share details of their damaged crops on the government portal.