Haryana DGP pats police force’s commitment towards women’s safety

Asking police to give top priority to women’s safety, Haryana director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur on Monday directed that senior officers should personally supervise crimes against women and ensure proper counselling of victims. Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur (File)

“If an accused harasses a woman even after release from jail, it must be taken very seriously,” said DGP Kapur, who held a high-level meeting at Madhuban with senior officers from across the state to review issues related to law and order and crime control.

During the meeting, the DGP issued directives concerning crime prevention, public safety, and service delivery, emphasising that the core objective of policing is to provide fair, transparent, and effective services to the public.

“The DGP praised the police force’s commitment towards women’s safety and appreciated the dedicated efforts of officers and personnel in controlling crime,” a police spokesperson said.

DGP reiterated that Haryana Police’s priority is to safeguard public interests, take strict action against criminals, and earn public trust through transparent policing. He expressed confidence that by following these directives, the police will contribute to making the state safer, drug-free, and crime-free.