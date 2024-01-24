Haryana DGP reviews security arrangements for Republic Day

Haryana director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur on Tuesday reviewed the security arrangements in the run-up to Republic Day and directed to intensify vigil across the state. Haryana director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur on Tuesday reviewed the security arrangements in the run-up to Republic Day and directed to intensify vigil across the state. (HT File Photo)

In a video conference attended by senior police officers and superintendents of police (SPs), the DGP directed all police officers to plan the law and order arrangements, leaving no room for negligence.

The law and order-related directions were also issued in writing to all districts, emphasising heightened security at designated points, a police spokesperson said.

The DGP directed the police officers to impose a ban on flying drones and remote-controlled devices in the state.

He directed senior police officers to personally visit different locations and to brief the police force on security arrangements at all government and public places.

Kapur also reviewed the functioning of police station feedback cells.