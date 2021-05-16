Haryana extends lockdown till May 24

To contain the upsurge of cases in the state, the Haryana government on Sunday yet again extended the lockdown till May 24.

A week-long lockdown had been first imposed in the state on May 3. It was extended for another week on May 10 with stricter restrictions such as capping gatherings to 11 put in place. The lockdown was to end on May 17 at 5am but it has been extended for another week.

In a single-page order chief secretary Vijai Vardhan said the decision to extend the lockdown had been taken after duly considering the fact that the number of Covid positive cases are still high in the state.”

Announcing the decision, health and home minister Anil Vij tweeted, “Mahamari Alert/Surkshit Haryana extended from May 17 to May 24. Stringent measures will be taken to implement the alert.”

Ever since the lockdown was clamped there has been a marked improvement in the overall situation with fresh cases and active cases coming down and recovery outnumbering the new cases.

The recent surge had overwhelmed hospitals with demand for medical oxygen also increasing manifold. The government has maintained that it is doing its best to tackle the present situation.

The government has also stepped-up efforts to check the spread of the virus in rural areas with many villages seeing a surge in infections. During the lockdown, the government had urged residents to stay indoors. However, several categories of people, including those tasked with the maintenance of law and order, emergency and municipal services and the government machinery engaged in anti-Covid duties, have been exempted from the lockdown restrictions.

To curb the virus’ spread, the state government had recently put several other restrictions in place including the imposition of restrictions orders under Section 144 of the CrPC and daily night curfew.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the number of covid cases were coming down in the state and that it was unanimously decided that the lockdown with the same terms and conditions should be extended for one more week.

(With agency inputs)