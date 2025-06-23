Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Haryana: Fake bride, agent held for duping Rewari groom

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jun 23, 2025 07:44 AM IST

Police say the woman fled with cash and gold after marriage; she had also cheated another groom in Rajasthan last year

Two weeks after an Uttar Pradesh-based woman allegedly fled with cash and gold from her newlywed husband’s home in Rewari, the Rewari police arrested her and a marriage agent who arranged the match for 2 lakh.

Both the accused are residents of Uttar Pradesh. (HT File)
The accused — Kausalya, who posed as a bride under fake name Pooja, and agent Sohale — both residents of Uttar Pradesh, were produced before a local court and sent to two days’ police remand.

The scam was uncovered when Rewari resident Jaldeep lodged a complaint against his wife and the agent, accusing them of cheating him in the name of marriage. According to the complaint, Jaldeep’s father was introduced to Sohale through Rajbir, a native of Behror, Rajasthan, who assured him that his Uttar Pradesh-based friend could find a suitable bride for his son.

“On May 25, Sohale met my father and introduced a woman named Pooja. Sohale and the woman’s family demanded 2 lakh for the wedding, which was solemnised with rituals on June 4 at Pati village in Ambedkar Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh,” said Jaldeep. “After returning to Rewari the next day, the bride disappeared overnight with gold ornaments and 20,000 cash,” he added.

Sub-inspector Surender Kumar of Bawal police station said that during questioning, it was revealed that the bride’s real name is Kausalya, a mother of four.

Police also discovered that she had previously cheated a groom in Rajasthan last year, fleeing after her wedding with 1 lakh cash and gold ornaments worth 2 lakh. Rajasthan police had arrested her and her accomplice Rakesh in that case as well.

“During questioning, the woman confessed to dupe another groom in Rajasthan in February last year and said she was out on bail. Her husband is a labourer in Delhi and has no contact with her. We are now investigating Rakesh’s role,” said Kumar.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana: Fake bride, agent held for duping Rewari groom
