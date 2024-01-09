close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana farmers to get power supply for tube wells during daytime: CM Khattar

Haryana farmers to get power supply for tube wells during daytime: CM Khattar

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 09, 2024 09:32 PM IST

He said the energy department has created two groups for a total of 19 circles. Of these, seven circles — Karnal, Kaithal, Sirsa, Fatehabad, Bhiwani, Sonepat, and Jind — will receive electricity from 5 am to 1 pm. In all other circles, electricity will be available from 10 am to 6 pm

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said considering the increasing cold and frost conditions in the state, the government has changed the electricity supply schedule for tube wells to provide significant relief to farmers who irrigate their fields at night.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File)
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File)

He said the energy department has created two groups for a total of 19 circles. Of these, seven circles — Karnal, Kaithal, Sirsa, Fatehabad, Bhiwani, Sonepat, and Jind — will receive electricity from 5 am to 1 pm. In all other circles, electricity will be available from 10 am to 6 pm.

“This decision will reduce the difficulties for farmers, allowing them to irrigate their fields during the daytime,” Khattar said in a statement.

This schedule for electricity supply, which started on Tuesday, will be in effect till January 31. After January 31, it will be reviewed, and if necessary, it may be extended further, Khattar said.

