Haryana to allot extra 3 acres to Kurukshetra NID

The Haryana government will allocate an additional three acres to the National Institute of Design (NID) at Umri in Kurukshetra. The addition will mean that the NID will have a campus of 23 acres. This decision was taken during a meeting chaired by chief secretary (CS), Sanjeev Kaushal on Wednesday.

The CS said this land will be utilised for the construction of a hostel and other building blocks to facilitate the expansion of the institute. He said that out of three acres, two acres will be provided by the development and panchayats department while the remaining acre will be contributed by the Government Polytechnic, Umri.

The chief secretary instructed Kurukshetra deputy commissioner to ensure proper waste disposal by the contractor under the state government’s cluster scheme for waste management at NID and installation of streetlights along the road adjacent to the institute.

He also said that the feasibility of constructing an underpass for the convenient movement of students to and from the institute gate be explored.