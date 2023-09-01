Haryana: Rajesh Khullar new chief principal secretary to CM

In a major development, the Haryana government on Friday appointed Rajesh Khullar as chief principal secretary to the chief minister with immediate effect. He succeeds DS Dhesi. Rajesh Khullar took charge as the chief principal secretary to the chief minister, succeeding DS Dhesi. in Chandigarh r on Friday. (HT file photo)

The surprising move to give the top position to Khullar comes a day after the 1988-batch IAS officer superannuated after 35 years of service.

Khullar’s appointment comes at a time when the state government is bracing for electoral battles next year and battling anti-incumbency.

Khullar is considered a tough task master and a go-getter. His appointment is expected to bring agility in the administration.

During his career, Khullar had a stint in the World Bank as executive director in September 2020 for three years. Prior to this international assignment, he was principal secretary (to CM) for five years.

His last posting was financial commissioner (revenue) and additional chief secretary (ACS-school education, information and public relations).

