Haryana government school students still await free textbooks
Many students studying in Classes 1 to 8 at government schools in Haryana have still not received textbooks. The new session began nearly four months ago, but till now new books have not been given to the children.
The state government has not released books for the last two years and students continued their studies while taking old books from their seniors.
Sujata Jaglan, a Class 7 student from Hisar, said she did not receive any textbooks last year as well as this year.
“Our teachers told us that the government is yet to release the books. We rely on study notes being prepared by our teachers and sometimes they click the picture of the pages from old books and send the same to us,” she said.
Amit Sangwan, a Class 8 student from Rohtak, said he had received funds from the government under the direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme announced by the education department.
“This year, I am still waiting to get the textbook as nearly four months of the new academic session have passed,” he added.
After the government failed to deliver textbooks, Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal had announced last year to transfer ₹250 each to students from Classes 1 to 5 and ₹400 each to those studying in Classes 6 to 8 directly to compensate them due to the unavailability of textbooks. Under the Right to Education Act (RTE), it is necessary to provide free books to government school students from classes 1 to 8.
Daljeet Tomar, Rohtak district elementary education officer (DEEO), said they have received the supply of books and the process is underway to distribute the same to the students.
“Many students are yet to get the textbook but their education was not affected,” Tomar added.
Kuldeep Sihag, district education officer (DEO), Hisar, said only Classes 5 and 6 students have received books in the district and he is expecting that the other students would get the books soon.
“The delivery of books was delayed due to rainfall,” he added.
A senior official of the Sirsa education department said only students studying in classes 1 and 6 have received the books so far and other students are yet to get the books.
Congress protests against Sonia Gandhi’s ED questioning
The Haryana Congress on Friday held demonstrations at district headquarters across the state against the Enforcement Directorate's questioning of Congress president Sonia Gandhi in a money laundering case. Former Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja led the protest march in Hisar, Dabwali MLA Amit Sihag in Fatehabad and other leaders led the demonstrations in other districts.
SC order on PLPA: Government, private sector installations face prospects of demolition
With the Supreme Court ordering the removal of illegal structures standing on land covered by the special orders under Section 4 of the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA) in Haryana, a large number of government and private sector installations face the prospects of demolition in 13 districts.
Couple killed in road accident in Kurukshetra
A couple was killed and their driver sustained injuries in a road accident that took place on the NH-44 near Shahbad of Kurukshetra district on Friday. The deceased have been identified as Rinku Setia (42) and his wife Shalu Setia (40), residents of Rajpura in Punjab. While their driver Ravi Kumar of Patiala has been hospitalised. They were going to Delhi to pick up their daughters from the airport.
Ludhiana: Portion of Congress committee office’s roof collapses
After the city witnessed heavy rainfall on Thursday, a portion of the District Congress Committee (rural) office's roof collapsed in the wee hours of Friday. In-charge of the office and general secretary of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, Komal Khanna, said it is fortunate the roof collapsed at night as a large number of party workers and leaders visit during the day and there could have been a serious accident.
Number of wards may see slight increase in Ludhiana: Punjab local bodies minister
Local bodies minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Friday said the delimitation process is 50% complete in all urban local bodies where municipal elections are due at the end of this year, while adding that the number of wards may see a slight increase in Ludhiana. He also conducted a meeting with MC officials and MLAs in Circuit House. Discussions are underway to introduce compostable carry bags.
