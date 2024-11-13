Haryana governor: Historic mandate reflects trust in govt’s development agenda

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Wednesday said the historic hat-trick of the BJP in the recent assembly elections was an expression of the people’s trust in the development programmes of the Nayab Singh Saini-led state government. Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya inspecting a guard of honour before heading to address the Haryana Vidhan Sabha session in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

“This is for the first time in the history of Haryana that people have shown trust in a government for the third consecutive time. It indicates that people support a corruption-free and transparent administration and inclusive development,” the governor said in his 38-minute address on the opening day of the three-day winter session of the assembly.

“I feel immense satisfaction in saying that my government, over the past 10 years, has worked beyond the narrow mindset of regionalism and family-based politics,” he said, praising the state’s efforts towards promoting “shiksha, swasthya, suraksha, swavalamban, aur swabhimaan (Education, health, security, self-reliance, and self-respect)” as part of its development goals.

Lauding the government’s ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’ initiative, the governor reiterated that this approach has unified the state and promoted a collective identity. “This vision, guided by the philosophy of Antyodaya, prioritises reaching the last person in society with development schemes and resources,” he said.

One of the significant achievements mentioned was the improvement in the gender ratio thanks to the ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ campaign initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Panipat in 2015. “The gender ratio has risen from 871 in 2014 to over 900, a reflection of the state’s commitment to gender equality and women’s empowerment,” he said.

Outlining the government’s goals, the governor said employment, safety and empowerment would remain priorities. The government is planning new policies to support women employees, including assigning Group-C and Group-D women staff, to their preferred districts and providing safe transport options for women working night shifts.

Reflecting on the state’s economic progress, the Governor noted that Haryana has advanced significantly in per capita income, industrial development, and innovation in agriculture. “The state has made a strong national presence across all sectors,” he said, attributing this progress to the administration’s emphasis on leveraging science and technology in agriculture.

Concluding his address, the governor affirmed that the government’s vision is not just aspirational but also achievable. “This mandate represents the people’s will for continued development, a Haryana where everyone benefits from the fruits of progress,” he added.