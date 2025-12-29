Haryana govt believes in good governance, transparency: Haryana CM

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said his government believes in good governance and transparency for the development of every Haryanvi who wishes to contribute to building a strong, prosperous and self-reliant state. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini (File)

No stone would be left unturned in the development of the state, he said while addressing a rally in Kharkhoda here.

The CM also laid the foundation stones of two sub-health centres in villages Sohanti and Thana Kalan of Sonepat district, an official statement said.

These two development projects will be completed at a cost of ₹1.10 crore.

Addressing the rally, Saini said as per the BJP’s manifesto, two lakh youth will be given jobs soon and out of which 34,000 youth have already been provided employment.

A large number of job opportunities in the police and other departments will be announced in the new year, he said.

The state government is committed to the welfare of farmers, providing employment to youth, ensuring safety and self-reliance for women, a dignified life for senior citizens, and rights for the poor, said the chief minister.

With this vision, the government has given a new direction to Haryana over the past 11 years.

He said the government is fully committed to developing world-class infrastructure in Kharkhoda and is working continuously to realise this goal.

Saini said development works worth ₹2,081 crore have been carried out in the Kharkhoda assembly constituency during the 11 years of the government’s tenure.

These include infrastructure development works worth ₹1,027 crore in Industrial Model Township Kharkhoda. A mini secretariat has been constructed in Kharkhoda at a cost of ₹9.21 crore.

He said that a judicial complex has been built at a cost of ₹6.56 crore and the new grain market has been expanded at a cost of ₹1.65 crore.

The CM said the government is moving forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “What has been promised will be delivered. The policy, intent and leadership of the government are clear. The BJP government is fully committed to fulfilling every promise,” he said.

Out of 217 promises made in the Assembly election manifesto, 54 have been fulfilled within one year, while work on 163 promises is in progress.

The government had resolved to ensure non-stop development in one year and is working at triple speed to achieve this goal, he said.

Saini said in its third term, the government is taking several concrete steps at triple speed to ensure comprehensive development of the state and safeguard the interests of every section of society.

To provide economic and social security to women, the Deendayal Lado Laxmi Yojana has been launched. So far, over seven lakh women beneficiaries have received ₹258 crore in two instalments, he informed.

Poor women are being provided LPG cylinders for only ₹500 per month to run their kitchens, benefiting around 14.70 lakh families in the state.