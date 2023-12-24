Haryana govt committed to farmers’ welfare, says Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that his government is committed to the welfare of farmers. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal addressing the gathering in Bhiwani . (HT PHOTO)

Addressing a rally at Singhani village in Bhiwani’s Loharu, Khattar referred to former Prime Minister and farmer leader Chaudhary Charan Singh as “champion of farmers” and paid tributes to him on his birth anniversary.

“The present state government is also pro-farmer and agriculture continues to be the focal point of state policies, with numerous ongoing welfare schemes aimed at benefiting the farming community,” he added.

Khattar praised Charan Singh for his bold decision to part ways with Congress in 1967 and form a new outfit to raise farmers’ issues. “ The former PM made a visionary call asking to conduct farmers’ census in 1971,” CM added.

He advocated for tailoring all government schemes to benefit small and marginal farmers, who constituted 51% of the total farmer population at that time. Now, the small farmers’ population share has crossed 80% and collective efforts are required to increase their income,” he added.

He said that farmers should be vigilant and informed about political involvement in their issues. He cautioned the farmers to identify such individuals involved in politics by staging protests and blocking roads in the name of farmers.

The chief minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various projects, worth ₹112 crore, in Loharu constituency represented by the agriculture minister.

The chief minister assured the fulfilment of demands put forth by agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister JP Dalal and said that a study of their viability would be conducted.

Khattar said the state government had approved ₹13,800 crore funds for development projects in the Bhiwani district, of which ₹10,400 crores has already been spent, and the remaining projects are in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, the agriculture minister JP Dalal asked the CM to hold discussion with the centre to construct a greenfield expressway in his constituency Loharu, besides construction of bypass in Loharu, Behal and Siwani. He also urged the CM toestablish 100-acre industrial parks in Siwani and Loharu.

The farmer leaders protested CM’s visit by holding a parallel rally at Obra village in Loharu and paid tributes to farmers who died during farm stir. All India Kisan Sabha leader Balbir Singh said that the BJP government was responsible for the death of farmers during farm stir and the farmers’ of Loharu are waiting for crop compensation for the last two years.

“ The BJP has been making false and hollow promises. They failed to implement the Swaminathan commission report,” he added.