Haryana: Govt should resolve farmers’ demands and end Dallewal’s fast, says Hooda

Responding to a question on the ongoing farmers’ movement on Punjab borders, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday said the health of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal is critical and the Centre should end his fast by resolving demands of farmers immediately. “Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal’s health remains critical. The government should immediately resolve the demands and end his fast. His life is precious for everyone, as he is fasting not for personal interest, but for the legitimate demands of the farmers,” said former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. (HT File)

Addressing a press conference, Hooda said the Union government is adopting a completely undemocratic attitude towards the movement.

“Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal’s health remains critical. The government should immediately resolve the demands and end his fast. His life is precious for everyone, as he is fasting not for personal interest, but for the legitimate demands of the farmers,” the former CM added.

He said the Union government had ended the farmers’ movement in 2021 by promising a minimum support price (MSP) on all crops.

“The farmers are reminding the government of the same promise. The Supreme Court has directed the government to hold talks with farmers and find a solution to the movement. Instead of doing so, the Haryana government is constantly lying about giving MSP on 24 crops, which are not even grown in the state. The Union government has the responsibility of procuring crops on MSP,” he said.

On the issue of the construction of the Satluj- Yamuna link canal, Hooda said the Haryana government should file a contempt case in the court as the Supreme Court has given a verdict in favour of the state. “It is the job of the central and state government to implement it. Today there is a BJP government both in the state and the center, but to date, the state government has not sought time to meet the Prime Minister, as per the decision taken in the all-party meeting nor has filed a contempt case of the Supreme Court’s order,” he stated.

He also accused the BJP government in Haryana of tackling the law and order situation, besides employing state youths. Hooda said the BJP has not done any work except increase the debt burden on the state. “In its last 10-year tenure, the BJP did not add even a single unit to electricity production in Haryana, nor expanded the metro or railway line. It did not even establish any big project, institution, or industry. Despite this, the government is taking huge loans,” he added.

He said the law and order situation has failed in the state and youths are waiting for jobs.