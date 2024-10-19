Haryana: Harassed in Congress, says Capt Ajay Yadav

A day after submitting his resignation from all posts and primary membership of the Congress, former Haryana minister Captain Ajay Yadav on Friday said he has been waiting for party’s national chief Mallikarjun Kharge to accept his resignation following which he will share with mediapersons his experiences of “embarrassment and harassment” at the hands of some party leaders in the past two years. According to Capt Ajay Yadav, he will decide his future course of action once his resignation is accepted by party’s national chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Yadav said he would decide his future course of action once his resignation is accepted. A day earlier, former six-time MLA Ajay Yadav had announced his decision to quit from the post of All India Congress Committee’s (AICC) chairman for the OBC cell. His son Chiranjeev Rao had lost to BJP’s Laxman Yadav with a margin of 28,909 votes from the Rewari assembly seat in the Haryana assembly polls.

Yadav has been upset with the party high command since the party denied him a ticket from Gurgaon for the Lok Sabha polls and fielded actor-turned politician Raj Babbar.

People familiar with the development said Yadav is planning to join the BJP as he is upset from state as well as the national leadership of the Congress. In the Haryana assembly polls, the BJP won 10 out of 11 seats of Ahirwal region and this area played a key role in the formation of BJP’s government for the third consecutive term.