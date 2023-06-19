State-level International Yoga Day event to be held in Panipat: Vij

Haryana home, health and Ayush minister Anil Vij has said that a state-level programme on International Yoga Day will be organised in Panipat. Haryana home, health and Ayush minister Anil Vij has said that a state-level programme on International Yoga Day will be organised in Panipat. (HT File Photo)

The programmes will be held in the rest of the 21 districts and in 121 blocks under the theme of this year, “Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”. Vij presided over the meeting of all the deputy commissioners (DCs) and superintendents of police (SPs) on Monday to review the arrangements of International Yoga Day programmes through video conferencing.

He said the tagline of yoga day is “Har Ghar Aangan Yoga”, and that the government is also setting up yogashalas in the state.

During Yoga Day, there will be a 45-minute yoga session in all the districts and block levels of the state.