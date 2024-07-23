Haryana: High powered panel approves 1,970 crore purchases

The high powered purchase committee (HPPC), which met under the chairmanship of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini in Chandigarh on Tuesday, approved the contracts and purchase worth over ₹1,970 crore. Haryana’s high powered purchase committee gave a nod for the purchase of multilayer covers and other items to protect food grains from rain at ₹ 15 crore. (HT File)

“The negotiations with various bidders led to savings of over ₹132 crore,” an official spokesperson said.

The approval was given to purchase 150 AC buses and 500 non-AC buses for the Haryana Roadways fleet, at an estimated cost of over ₹290 crore. The panel also gave a nod for the purchase of multilayer covers and other items to protect food grains from rain at ₹15 crore.

The HPCC approved the police department’s proposal to purchase 2,000 women’s body protectors and special other equipment at an estimated cost of ₹14 crore.

GMDA projects get nod

Approval was also given for the construction of RCC box-type master stormwater drains in new sectors 68-75 of Gurugram at an estimated cost of ₹55 crore and the construction of RCC box-type master stormwater drains and pumping stations in Sectors 112-115 at ₹30 crore.

A sub-division complex will be constructed in Sohna, Gurugram district, at an estimated cost of ₹17 crore, and an SDO civil complex in Badhkal of Faridabad at ₹16 crore.