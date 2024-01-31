Haryana hikes amount for 14 social security pensions

The cabinet on Tuesday approved a monthly enhancement of ₹250 for 14 social security pension schemes being implemented by the state government. The increase will be effective from January 1, 2024, to be paid from February. The cabinet on Tuesday approved a monthly enhancement of ₹ 250 for 14 social security pension schemes being implemented by the state government. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

An official spokesperson said this decision will benefit approximately 31.40 lakh beneficiaries under various social security schemes.

The spokesperson said that thus, there will be an increase in the rates of social security pension schemes from ₹2,750 to ₹3,000 a month effective January 1. These schemes include the Old Age Samman Allowance Scheme, Haryana Pension to Widows and Destitute Women Scheme, Haryana Disabled Persons Pension Scheme, Ladli Social Allowance Scheme, Haryana Allowance to Dwarf Scheme Pension, Haryana Allowance to Eunuchs Scheme, Financial Assistance to Widowers and Unmarried Persons, Financial Assistance for Stage 3 and Stage 4 Cancer Patients, and Financial Assistance to Persons Suffering from Rare Diseases. In addition, financial assistance under the non-school going disabled children scheme was increased from ₹2,150 to ₹2,400, financial assistance to destitute children scheme hiked from ₹1,850 to ₹2,100, financial assistance under Kashmiri Migrants scheme increased to ₹1,250 to ₹1,500. Apart from this, financial aid for acid attack victims (women and girls) has been revised.