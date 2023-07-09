Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Vij forms SIT in six cases during public hearing

Vij forms SIT in six cases during public hearing

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala
Jul 09, 2023 12:41 AM IST

Despite heavy rain in the region, scores of complainants reached Ambala Cantonment to submit their pleas before the home minister at the PWD Rest House

Haryana home minister Anil Vij ordered the formation of a special investigation teams (SIT) in six cases he took up during his ‘janata darbar’ here on Saturday.

Despite heavy rain in the region, scores of complainants reached Ambala Cantonment to submit their pleas before the home minister at the PWD Rest House.

The minister ordered formation of SIT in total six cases, including in a case of Faridabad woman who alleged that she was cheated by some persons and her kidney was removed.

Vij constituted an SIT under ADC Faridabad, including a DSP and civil surgeon to probe the matter and submit a report, a statement said.

“The woman alleged that she was cheated and her kidney was removed, and transplanted to another. This is a serious crime, where one who has removed, the beneficiary who was transplanted and who has performed surgery – all are accused,” Vij said.

In another case, a man from Gurugram complained of being cheated in a land deal of 133 crore, while another man from Hisar claimed that he was duped of 65 lakh in the name of crypto-currency.

Vij informed that now, the janata darbar will be organised on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.

The minister ordered action in several other complaints during the public hearing that continued till late evening.

