Haryana: Hooda dispels rumours of any non-Cong leader contesting on party ticket

Leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday said that Congress believes in brotherhood and harmony among all societies and a person who believes in casteism will not be inducted into the party fold and Congress will choose its party members for the tickets. Leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda (HT File)

He was interacting with the media on Saturday after meeting the senior Congress leaders.

This comes a day after Loktantra Suraksha party (LSP) chief and former Kurukshetra MP Rajkumar Saini and other 32 parties extended unconditional support to the INDIA bloc.

“As many as 33 parties had visited the AICC office in Delhi and they extended unconditional support to the party ahead of general polls. As far as Haryana is concerned, the talk of any non-Congress leader contesting elections from the Congress party is a mere rumour and Saini has not joined the Congress. Our party does not believe in casteism and there is no place in Congress for people like Raj Kumar Saini, who has a casteist mentality,” the former CM added.

After meeting senior Congress leaders, Hooda said that there is no question of Saini joining the grand old party and the Congress will choose its members for tickets.

Attacking BJP-JJP, Hooda said that internally BJP and JJP have nexus still and the JJP was exposed when it asked its MLAs to abstain from the Haryana assembly during the trust vote.

“The people of Haryana understand this collusion very well. Everyone knows that this time too some parties will contest the elections in disguise, with the aim of cutting the votes of Congress,” he added.

On responding to a question about the change of CM in Haryana, Hooda said that this would not work for the BJP and that the public has made up their mind to change the government this time.

On the selection of Lok Sabha candidates, Hooda said there will be a meeting of the screening committee and Central Election Committee after Holi and the names of candidates will be announced soon after the festival.