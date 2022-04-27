Haryana IAS officers slug it out in public, both booked by police
Two Haryana IAS officers are at loggerheads with each other. And it has taken an intervention from no less than state’s home minister Anil Vij to set off registration of a first information report (FIR) against one and a counter criminal case against the other.
Six days after managing director of the Haryana State Warehousing Corporation (HSWC), Sanjeev Verma sought registration of a criminal case against his senior IAS colleague Ashok Khemka and three others for allegedly making appointments in HSWC in an illegal and arbitrary manner, the Panchkula police on Tuesday registered a criminal case against Verma for making a false charge of offence and framing an incorrect document with intent to cause injury.
But by evening, the police, in an apparent attempt to balance things, also acted on Verma’s complaint and booked Khemka under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and for cheating.
Cops commit gaffe by not taking prior approval
The police, however, seem to have made an omission by not taking prior approval of the state government by registering a criminal case against Khemka and retired HSWC official under the PC Act.
Section 17-A of the Act says no police officer shall conduct any enquiry, inquiry or investigation into any offence alleged to have been committed by a serving or retired public servant under this Act where the alleged offence is relatable to any recommendation made or decision taken by such public servant in discharge of his official functions or duties, without the previous approval of the state government.
DCP Mohit Handa did not respond to the calls made in this regard.
FIR and counter FIR
Verma, a 2004-batch IAS officer, was booked under Sections 167, 182, 195-A, 198, 211, 218, 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 5 police station following a complaint by Khemka and subsequent intervention of Haryana home minister Anil Vij.
The IPC Sections invoked in the FIR against Verma and one Ravinder Kumar pertained to public servant framing an incorrect document with intent to cause injury, threatening any person to give false evidence, false information, with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person, using as true a certificate known to be false, making a false charge of offence with intent to injure, public servant framing incorrect record or writing with intent to save a person from punishment or property from forfeiture and criminal conspiracy.
Khemka, a 1991 batch officer in the grade of additional chief secretary, former HSWC manager Som Nath, former assistant manager SC Kansal, and former assistant Naresh Kumar were booked under Section 420 of the IPC for cheating and Section 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act (criminal misconduct by a public servant).
Vij, who went to the office of Panchkula deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Mohit Handa to push for registration of FIR against Verma, said: “I have given directions to the DCP to register an FIR on the complaint given by Ashok Khemka.”
“He told me that the police were not registering the case. When a common man’s FIR can get registered, why is it not possible to initiate action on an IAS officer’s complaint,” he added.
Panchkula commissioner of police Hanif Qureshi said, “The complaint was given last night by Khemka and directions have been given on Tuesday to register an FIR.”
The FIR lodged on Khemka’s complaint said Sanjeev Verma has filed a false and mischievous police complaint on April 20 against Khemka.
It said as per the complainant, the allegations are an act of personal vendetta on the part of the two officers, who “nurse personal malice against me because of certain actions taken in official capacity in the past”.
-
PU senate green-lights online viva voce for PhD scholars
Panjab University senate, during its meeting on Tuesday, approved an agenda item allowing PhD candidates to attend viva voce remotely through online mode during emergent situations with the permission from vice-chancellor (V-C). PU syndicate had, in March 2020, resolved to add the provision of viva through Skype. The issue of allowing students to attend viva remotely, online, was again brought before the syndicate in May 2020, but was deferred.
-
Mumbai police files 700-page charge sheet against IPS Rashmi Shukla in phone tapping case
Mumbai: Colaba police has filed a charge sheet against senior IPS Rashmi Shukla in the case of illegal phone tapping of Shiv Sena MP Sanja Raut and Nationalist Congress Party leader Eknath Khadse. Police sources confirmed that a nearly 700-page charge sheet has been filed against Shukla on Tuesday. The police refused to share further details about the charge sheet. The police also recorded statements of Raut and Khadse. Shukla did not respond to queries.
-
Mumbai reports over 100 Covid-19 cases, TPR shoots up to 1.4%
In a first since March 1, Mumbai recorded over 100 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday. The addition of 102 cases pushed the overall case tally to 10,58,511. No deaths were reported on Tuesday and the toll remained at 19,562. Meanwhile, with 7,240 tests done in the past 24 hours, the daily Test Positivity Rate stood at 1.4% on Tuesday. This is the second time this month that the TPR has exceeded the 1% mark.
-
22-year-old booked after teen ends life in Faridkot
A 15-year-old Class-10 student ended his life at his residence in Faridkot on Tuesday. Police have booked a 22-year-old man for abetment to suicide on the complaint of the teen's mother. She alleged that the accused, Karan Sharma of Faridkot, was trying to get her son addicted to drugs. She added that she did not know how the two came in contact.
-
Mumbai: Covid-19 vaccination for 6-12 age group may begin on May 2
Mumbai: Covid-19 vaccination of children between 6-12 years is likely to begin from May 2 onwards, said a senior official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner and in charge of public health in the BMC, said that the civic body will receive detailed guidelines from the union health ministry regarding the vaccination of 6-12 years old in the next two days.
