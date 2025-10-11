Haryana IGP’s suicide: Officer’s wife rejects FIR, alleges dilution

A day after Chandigarh Police registered an FIR against Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Singh Kapur and 10 other senior officers in connection with the alleged suicide of IGP Y Puran Kumar, his wife and IAS officer Amneet P Kumar has written to the UT senior superintendent of police (SSP), Kanwardeep Kaur, seeking corrections and amendments in the FIR. A six-member SIT arrives at the residence of the IPS officer Y Puran Kumar to conduct probe in Chandigarh on Friday. (ANI Grab)

In her letter to the SSP on Friday, Amneet P Kumar alleged that the copy of FIR No. 156 dated October 9, 2025, provided to her was incomplete and unsigned, lacking critical details about the accused and missing key provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. She stated that the names of the accused persons were not mentioned clearly, despite being explicitly identified in her complaint and her husband’s “Final Note.”

Amneet, who is the commissioner and secretary of the Haryana government’s department of foreign cooperation, said though the first information report was handed over to her personally at her official residence in Sector 24A by a senior police official, it did not mention the names of the accused officers, which she claimed were “the trigger point” behind her husband’s death.

“As per my complaint, the names of the accused: (1) Shatrujeet Singh Kapur, Haryana director general of police, and (2) Narendra Bijarniya, IPS, Rohtak superintendent of police, have not been entered in the FIR. According to the prescribed FIR document format, all accused should be clearly listed under Column No. 7,” she wrote, urging that the document be amended.

In the FIR registered by Chandigarh Police, Column No. 7, which is meant to list the “details of known/suspected/unknown accused with full particulars,” has been filled merely as “as per Final Note.” However, in FIRs, usually, the column ordinarily must explicitly mention the names, addresses, and details of the accused individuals based on the complainant’s statement or available evidence.

“By leaving out the names and replacing them with a vague reference, the FIR fails to directly attribute culpability and weakens the foundation of the investigation. The omission gives the accused an undue procedural advantage, as it allows room for ambiguity and manipulation in later stages of the probe. It also affects the transparency and accountability of the investigation, since the FIR is the primary legal document that sets the course for criminal proceedings,” said an advocate close to the family, on condition of anonymity.

“The accused persons who led to the trigger of extreme step should have been named. By grouping everyone together, it weakens the chain of abetment or discrimination. The principle of common intention (Section 34 of the IPC, now mirrored under Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) is typically applied when all accused acted together with a shared intent. There are concerns over dilution of key accused role in the suicide,” said the advocate.

“In this case, where the complainant has specifically named Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Singh Kapur and Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya, the absence of their names in the FIR’s accused column raises serious concerns over intent and fairness of Chandigarh Police,” the advocate added.

Responding to the family’s allegation, IG Pushpender Kumar said, “There is nothing wrong with Column 7 as per family’s allegation. We have not excluded anyone and included everyone as per FIR contents.”

Amneet alleged that the Sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act invoked in the FIR were “diluted” and sought inclusion of Section 3(2)(v) of the Act, which pertains to offences committed against a person on the grounds of their caste leading to serious harm or death.

The object behind clause (v) of Section 3(2) of the Act is to punish the persons, who commit offences under the Indian Penal Code punishable for a term of ten years or more, against a members of Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes on the ground that such person belongs to Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes or such property belongs to such person, by higher and more severe punishment The sections invoked by Chandigarh Police serves punishment from a minimum of six months to a maximum of five years.

She also expressed concern over non-receipt of her late husband’s “Final Note”, recovered from his pocket and bag, which reportedly formed the basis of the FIR. “I have not received any copy of the said ‘Final Note’ to compare it with the version referenced in the FIR. I request that certified copies of both be supplied to me immediately for record and verification,” her letter read.

Amneet was in Japan as part of the delegation led by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and returned on Wednesday on getting the news of her husband’s death. The body of Y Puran Kumar, 52, a 2001-batch Indian Police Service officer, was found with a gunshot wound in a room in the basement of his Sector 11 house on Tuesday.