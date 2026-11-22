The Haryana government has installed 802 boundary pillars along the Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border thus intensifying efforts to strengthen interstate boundary demarcation. According to FCR official Sumita Misra, 143 reports were processed in just 13 days, reflecting progress in the adoption of digital procedures for land demarcation. (HT File) more

Financial commissioner, revenue (FCR) Sumita Misra said that 802 of the 1,221 boundary pillars identified by the Survey of India had been installed across five districts.

According to a November 13 progress report, Sonepat has installed 157 of its 173 identified pillars, Faridabad 145 of 159, Palwal 194 of 385, Karnal 181 of 302 and Panipat 125 of 202.

The FCR said special attention is required for Palwal district, where a substantial number of pillars are yet to be erected. She directed the concerned officers to intensify efforts to complete the remaining boundary pillar installation work and ensure that adequate additional manpower is deployed wherever required. She said that the district administration must work in close coordination with the executing agencies to remove operational bottlenecks and expedite the work. Misra said that 2,287 paperless land demarcation reports had been accepted across Haryana as of November 17. Significantly, 143 reports were processed in just 13 days, reflecting progress in the adoption of digital procedures for land demarcation.

Reviewing the SVAMITVA Urban Programme, Misra said that 237 applications had been received across the revenue, land records and consolidation departments. Of these, 40 applications had been decided, including 11 approvals and 29 rejections, while 197 were pending.