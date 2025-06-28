Search
Haryana IPS officer Smiti Chaudhary passes away at 48

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 28, 2025 01:15 PM IST

The 2012-batch IPS officer was posted as SP, Anti-Corruption Bureau, and was on an extended leave due to health reasons.

Haryana-cadre IPS officer of the 2012 batch, Smiti Chaudhary, 48, passed away at Nashik on Friday after battling an illness.

Haryana-cadre IPS officer of the 2012 batch, Smiti Chaudhary, 48, passed away at Nashik on Friday after battling an illness. (HT file photo)
Haryana-cadre IPS officer of the 2012 batch, Smiti Chaudhary, 48, passed away at Nashik on Friday after battling an illness. (HT file photo)

Chaudhary, who was posted as superintendent of police, Anti-Corruption Bureau, and was on an extended leave due to health reasons.

She is the daughter of former Haryana IAS officer Jaiwanti Sheokand. Her brother, Yashendra Singh, is a serving IAS officer in Haryana. She was married to a Maharashtra-cadre IPS officer, Rajesh Kumar, who is posted as director,Maharashtra Police Academy, Nashik.

Chaudhary was appointed DSP in 2004 and served on key posts, including Panchkula DSP. She was later inducted into the IPS and served as SP, Lokayukta, and state vigilance bureau besides being the Dadri SP.

She was posted as SP, ACB, since September 2023

.Mourning her death, former Hisar MP Brijendra Singh posted on X: “I’m deeply saddened by the untimely demise of a member of our paternal family, Haryana IPS officerSmiti Chaudhary. Such untimely departure of a young officer is a profound loss to the family, friends and the civil services fraternity. May her soul rest in peace.”

Haryana IPS officer Smiti Chaudhary passes away at 48
