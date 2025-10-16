Haryana IPS suicide case: 9 days after death, Puran Kumar cremated following autopsy

The mortal remains of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar was cremated here on Wednesday, following his autopsy at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER). The procedure took place after his wife, senior IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, gave consent, nine days after the officer allegedly shot himself dead. IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, wife of late IPS Y Puran Singh, during his last rites at the cremation ground in Chandigarh, Sector 25, on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The family of the late Dalit officer, including Amneet, reached PGIMER in the morning, identified the body, and completed formalities. The post-mortem began at 11 am and concluded at 1.30 pm. It was conducted by a four-member medical board under magisterial supervision and videographed to ensure transparency. A ballistic expert was also present at the family’s request.

Following the autopsy, the body was handed over to the family at 2.30 pm and taken to their Sector 24 residence. The cremation was held at the Sector 25 crematorium around 4.30 pm amid heavy police presence and emotional scenes as Kumar’s daughters lit the pyre in the presence of grieving relatives, colleagues and supporters.

A guard of honour was also given to the deceased IPS officer by a police contingent.

Several senior officials and political leaders attended the last rites, including Haryana DGP OP Singh, additional chief secretary (Home) Sumita Misra, Punjab assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Haryana MLA Ashok Arora, former Union minister Pawan Bansal, and chief principal secretary to the chief minister Rajesh Khullar.

‘Have full faith in judiciary, police’

In a statement, Amneet P Kumar said she had given consent for the post-mortem after receiving assurances from the Chandigarh Police that the probe would be impartial and from the Haryana government that “erring officers” would face action. “I have full faith in the judiciary and police authorities and sincerely hope the investigation will be conducted in a professional, impartial and time-bound manner so that the truth emerges in accordance with the law,” she said.

She added that the family’s priority was justice. “In view of the ongoing investigation, no further public statement shall be issued at this stage, and I request the media to respect the sensitivity of the matter,” her statement read.

On Tuesday, Chandigarh Police had approached a local court seeking directions for Kumar’s family to identify the body for the autopsy. The court issued a notice to Amneet to file a reply by October 15, failing which the application would be decided on merit.

Kumar, 52, allegedly shot himself dead at his Chandigarh residence on October 7. The post-mortem was delayed as his family initially refused consent, demanding action against the Haryana officers named in his purported nine-page “final note”. The note accused eight senior IPS officers, including then Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur and Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya, of “caste-based discrimination, mental harassment and public humiliation.”

Following mounting outrage, the Haryana government on Tuesday sent DGP Kapur on leave and gave additional charge to OP Singh, a 1992-batch IPS officer. Last week, Rohtak SP Bijarniya was transferred.

The Chandigarh Police has constituted a six-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe the case.

In a twist, assistant sub-inspector Sandeep Lathar, who had arrested Kumar’s aide Sushil Kumar on October 6, shot himself dead on Tuesday evening after levelling corruption allegations against Puran Kumar. His death further intensified the political storm surrounding the case.

AAP delegation meets Punjab governor

A delegation from the Aam Aadmi Party met Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Wednesday, demanding the arrest of those responsible in the alleged caste-based harassment that led to the suicide of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar and submitted a memorandum condemning the incident as a grave case of caste discrimination. “The governor assured us that the matter would be taken seriously,” Cheema said.