Haryana IPS suicide: IG Rohtak served notice to supply FIR-related documents

The Chandigarh Police have issued a notice under Section 94 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to the inspector general (IG) of Rohtak Range, directing him to provide crucial documents related to an FIR lodged in Rohtak that allegedly triggered the suicide of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar earlier this month. While the investigating team has received some documents, they are waiting for the remaining documents to be handed over to them. Reminder also sent as Chandigarh Police await key records from Haryana (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Section 94 of the BNSS empowers police to summon or order the production of any document, electronic communication, or other material necessary for an investigation, inquiry, or trial.

Officials said the notice seeks copies of the FIR, Daily Diary Reports (DDRs), and other related correspondence from the Rohtak Urban Estate police station. The FIR was registered on October 6 — a day before Kumar was found dead in Chandigarh.

A reminder has also been sent to the Rohtak IG, as some documents are yet to be provided. “The investigating team has issued a notice under BNSS 94 to the IG Rohtak to supply all documents relevant to the FIR. These include records concerning the complainant, the arrest of Sushil Kumar, and the procedure followed during the registration of the case. A reminder has been sent, as the documents are critical to establishing the sequence of events leading to the officer’s death,” said a senior police official associated with the SIT investigating Kumar’s suicide.

The probe is based on a complaint filed by Kumar’s wife, IAS officer Amneet, who has alleged that a false FIR was registered against her husband’s staff member, Sushil Kumar, as part of a conspiracy that pushed the IPS officer to take his own life.

In her complaint, Amneet accused Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Singh Kapur of orchestrating the FIR through subordinate officers to malign her husband’s reputation. The Chandigarh Police are investigating whether the Rohtak FIR served as the final trigger for the officer’s death, as alleged.

Investigators are also examining communication exchanges between the complainant, Parveen Bansal, Rohtak officials, and senior police officers to determine whether any undue influence played a role in the registration of the FIR.

Sources said the SIT plans to question former Rohtak SP Narender Bijarniya and complainant Parveen Bansal again once the requested documents are received.

“The case hinges on the authenticity of the Rohtak FIR and the procedures followed by the Haryana Police. We are awaiting the documents from Rohtak to verify all facts before moving forward,” said an officer involved in the investigation.