Haryana: JJP MLA Naina invites protesting farmers for dialogue, seeks apology

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Apr 09, 2024 09:02 AM IST

JJP MLA Naina Chautala apologizes to farmers protesting against her son Dushyant Chautala, invites dialogue to resolve differences.

Jannayak Janata party (JJP) MLA from Badhra Naina Chautala on Monday invited the farmers, who were protesting against her son and former deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, to hold dialogues with him during his visits.

She further said that there is anger against the BJP government and people are angry on JJP for supporting the saffron party. (HT Photo)

Interacting with the media in Bhiwani on Monday, Naina apologised to the protesters.

“The people in rural areas are unhappy with the BJP government and some of them are disgruntled with our party too for extending the support to BJP for four and a half years. Dushyant was neither a Union minister nor Haryana agriculture minister when the farmers’ were stopped from heading towards Delhi. I apologised to the farmer brothers if any of our statements or policy has hurt them. I request them to hold a dialogue and sort out the differences,” she added.

She further said that there is anger against the BJP government and people are angry on JJP for supporting the saffron party.

“Dushyant had tried to raise the farmers’ voice at every platform. He ensured the farmers got the minimum support price and received payment in their accounts. If any mistake occurred from our side, I am apologising from my party’s side,” she added.

When asked about reports of her contesting from the Hisar parliamentary seat, Naina said she was ready to fulfil every duty.

