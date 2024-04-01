Haryana: Khattar hits out at Hooda family

Former Haryana chief minister (CM) and Lok Sabha candidate from Karnal seat Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday hit out at the Hooda family and said there is no Congress party in the state, but only them. Former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Gharaunda on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The former CM was in Gharaunda to chair a workers’ meeting of the assembly segment.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Khattar, speaking to the reporters, without naming former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his son MP Deepender Hooda, said both have been considering that in the last parliamentary elections they contested, but this time only one of them will contest.

“This clarifies that the father-son support each other and there is no party involvement. If there was any role of their party and public support, they could have won. Voters have now understood this,” he added.

Taking a dig at the grand rally of INDI alliance in New Delhi, he said the leaders think they could achieve something with each other’s moral support, but the voters will show them the reality.

Meanwhile, JJP leader Baljit Singh Turan, former state secretary of the party, joined the BJP in Khattar’s presence.