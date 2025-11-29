Search
Haryana launches 2027 census roadmap

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Nov 29, 2025 05:10 am IST

Haryana financial commissioner, Revenue (FCR) Sumita Misra on Friday said that 2027 census will be conducted in digital mode, a transformational step towards modernising the process.

As per Rule 3 of the Census Rules 1990, officials such as teachers, clerks, or other state government or local authority staff can be appointed as enumerators while supervisors will generally be officers of a higher rank. (HT Photo for representation)
Misra who is the state nodal officer to oversee the work of census 2027 said that enumerators and supervisors will digitally collect data and submit to the central server. The census mobile apps, portal and other digital tools will be available for both Android as well as iOS version. These apps will be in Hindi, English as well as in 14 regional languages, she said.

In order to immediately commence preparations for the appointment of census functionaries at all levels, the FCR has designated divisional commissioners as divisional census officers, deputy commissioners as the principal census officers, who will supervise the entire process within their jurisdictions. Additional deputy commissioners and senior deputy collectors have been appointed as district census officers.

An enumerator will typically be assigned a population count of about 700-800 individuals to cover, and one supervisor will be engaged for every six enumerators, with an additional 10 % reserve for contingencies.

As per Rule 3 of the Census Rules 1990, officials such as teachers, clerks, or other state government or local authority staff can be appointed as enumerators while supervisors will generally be officers of a higher rank.

