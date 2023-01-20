Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana link officers to work in absence of regular official

Haryana link officers to work in absence of regular official

Published on Jan 20, 2023 03:55 PM IST

The link officers will perform duties during the leave, training, tour, election duty period of the designated officers; nine IAS officers promoted

The Haryana government on Friday designated link officers to perform duties when the officials concerned are on leave, training, or on election duty.
The Haryana government on Friday designated link officers to perform duties when the officials concerned are on leave, training, or on election duty.
ByHT Correspondent

The Haryana government on Friday designated link officers to perform duties when the officials concerned are on leave, training, or on election duty.

The move is aimed at ensuring smooth functioning of different departments, boards, and corporations in the absence of administrative secretaries and head of departments.

“The link officers will perform duties during the leave, training, tour, election duty period of the designated officers according to the circular chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has issued,” an official spokesperson said in a release.

Every officer will inform the link officer before going on leave, training, tour or election duty.

The state government has also promoted nine IAS officers of the 2014 batch with effect from January 1 and subject to certain conditions.

The promoted officers are Anish Yadav, Manoj Kumar, Munish Sharma, Vikram, Monika Gupta, Mahavir Singh, Jagdish Sharma, Lalit Kumar and Virender Lather.

