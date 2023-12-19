close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana: Live-in couple ends life in Rohtak village

Haryana: Live-in couple ends life in Rohtak village

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 19, 2023 03:50 PM IST

The 24-year-old man, man had come out of jail 10 days ago, was from a village in Rohtak district and the 19-year-old woman belonged to a Hisar village

A live-in couple committed suicide at a village in Rohtak, police said on Tuesday.

Couple was facing a financial crisis and initial probe shows this could be the reason for taking the extreme step, the investigating officer said on Tuesday. (Representational photo)
Couple was facing a financial crisis and initial probe shows this could be the reason for taking the extreme step, the investigating officer said on Tuesday. (Representational photo)

The 24-year-old man was a resident of a village in Rohtak district and the 19-year-old woman belonged to a Hisar village. They had consumed poison on Sunday evening and a case was registered on Monday night.

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

The man had come out of jail 10 days ago. He was an undertrial in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case.

Also read: Haryana Speaker asks Congress MLA to leave House for offensive remark

The man’s mother, a widow, said that her son along with his friend were staying at a rented accommodation in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh town.

“They came to our native village in Rohtak on Sunday. When I went outside on Sunday evening, they ended their lives by consuming a poisonous substance. Both the families were aware about their relationship and we were planning to get them married,” she said.

Investigating officer Vinod Kumar of Sampla police station said that the couple was brought to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak, on Sunday evening, where doctors declared them brought dead.

“Their bodies have been handed over to their families after autopsy. They were facing a financial crisis and initial probe shows this could be the reason for taking the extreme step. They were cremated on Monday evening,” he said.

The case was registered under Section 174 of the CrPC.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out