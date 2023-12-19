Haryana: Live-in couple ends life in Rohtak village

A live-in couple committed suicide at a village in Rohtak, police said on Tuesday. Couple was facing a financial crisis and initial probe shows this could be the reason for taking the extreme step, the investigating officer said on Tuesday. (Representational photo)

The 24-year-old man was a resident of a village in Rohtak district and the 19-year-old woman belonged to a Hisar village. They had consumed poison on Sunday evening and a case was registered on Monday night.

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

The man had come out of jail 10 days ago. He was an undertrial in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case.

Also read: Haryana Speaker asks Congress MLA to leave House for offensive remark

The man’s mother, a widow, said that her son along with his friend were staying at a rented accommodation in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh town.

“They came to our native village in Rohtak on Sunday. When I went outside on Sunday evening, they ended their lives by consuming a poisonous substance. Both the families were aware about their relationship and we were planning to get them married,” she said.

Investigating officer Vinod Kumar of Sampla police station said that the couple was brought to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak, on Sunday evening, where doctors declared them brought dead.

“Their bodies have been handed over to their families after autopsy. They were facing a financial crisis and initial probe shows this could be the reason for taking the extreme step. They were cremated on Monday evening,” he said.

The case was registered under Section 174 of the CrPC.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918.