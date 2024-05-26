Haryana logs 65% turnout, down from 70% in 2019 Lok Sabha polls

Haryana recorded a voter turnout of around 65% as the state went to polls on Saturday in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections. The figure is lower than the 70% recorded in the 2019 polls. Voters queue up outside a polling booth in Rohtak, Haryana, for the Lok Sabha polls. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Haryana chief electoral officer (CEO) Anurag Agarwal said the elections for the state’s 10 Lok Sabha seats and the Karnal assembly seat went by peacefully.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

As of 8 pm, the official figures showed Sirsa, from where Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Ashok Tanwar is contesting against former Union minister Kumari Selja of the Congress. having recorded the highest turnout of 69%.

Ambala, which has BJP’s Banto Kataria, the wife of deceased MP Rattan Lal Kataria, locked in a direct contest with Congress legislator Varun Chaudhary, came in second with 66.9% turnout, followed by Kurukshetra at 66.2%.

Hisar recorded a 64.6% turnout, Sonipat 62.2%, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh 65.2% and Gurgaon 60.6%. In the more keenly watched contests in Karnal and Rohtak, from where former chief minister ML Khattar of the BJP and Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh are contesting respectively, the turnout was 63.2% and 64.5%.

The lowest voter number was witnessed in Faridabad, with only 59.7% turning up according to the data available at 8 pm. Union minister of state and BJP candidate Krishan Pal Gurjar and Congress’s Mahender Pratap are vying for the seat.

Polling was also held for the Karnal assembly bypoll from where BJP candidate and Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini is contesting. Till 7 pm, the recorded turnout for the assembly by-poll was 57.3%.

The voting percentage is expected to change after final compilation of numbers, officials said.

Sharing further details, Agarwal said 5,470 polling stations were set up in urban areas and 14,342 polling stations in rural areas for the polls.

Meanwhile, a 51-year-old clerk at Sonepat’s Sersa Jati village, identified as Virender, died of cardiac arrest while on election duty. The deceased was from Gangana village in the district and was posted at Pugthala government school.

In Rohtak, booth workers of the Congress party complained that BJP leader and former minister Manish Grover gained unauthorised entry to booth number 118 near ITI in Rohtak city and tried to intimidate voters.

Rohtak deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar could not be reached for a comment on the issue. No untoward incident was reported.

A 94-year-old man, Mahabir of Jai Dev Ki Dhani, Hisar, said he could not cast his vote because it had already been cast by someone else through ballot paper. He complained that his deceased wife’s right to franchise was also exercised by some unknown persons.

At Jassia village in Rohtak, villagers had handed over a cop to police after he allegedly sought the mobile number of a female voter. Rohtak Sadar police station house officer Murari said he has received a complaint and an investigation is on to ascertain its authenticity.

A total of 91 strong rooms, meanwhile, have also been set up to secure the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines. As per the Election Commission’s directives, the returning officer will visit the strong room three times and the entire process of storing the EVMs and VVPAT machines in the strong room and sealing the room will be video-graphed.

A logbook will be maintained for those entering and leaving the premises of the strong room, noting their status and kept under the supervision of the returning officer or the district electoral officer.

Bigwigs cast vote

Senior leaders, including former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his son Deepender Hooda, party candidate from Rohtak, former minister Kiran Choudhry, former union minister Birender Singh and his family, and Janta Jannayak Party chief Ajay Chautala and other family members exercised their right to franchise.

Bhupinder Hooda said people were fed-up with the current regime and issues related to farmers, youth, labourers and government employees remained a concern for the BJP government. “We are hoping that Congress will secure victory on all ten seats,” he added.

JJP chief Ajay Chautala after casting his vote said people will analyse the work of the ruling government and the role of opposition, adding, “The BJP will not perform better in Haryana this time. Huge anti-incumbency is prevailing against the government.”

Indian National Lok Dal candidate from Kurukshetra, Abhay Chautala, also cast his vote at the Chautala village in Sirsa.