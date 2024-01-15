close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana: More than 490 cases, 683 arrests during Op Aakraman-7

Haryana: More than 490 cases, 683 arrests during Op Aakraman-7

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 15, 2024 10:21 PM IST

A Haryana police spokesperson said that over 490 cases were registered under various laws, including the Indian Penal Code, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Excise Act, and Arms Act. These actions led to the apprehension of 683 individuals involved in illegal activities.

More than 490 cases were registered, and 683 individuals were apprehended on January 14 by the Haryana Police during a comprehensive anti-crime offensive, Operation Aakraman-7. (Representational image)
More than 490 cases were registered, and 683 individuals were apprehended on January 14 by the Haryana Police during a comprehensive anti-crime offensive, Operation Aakraman-7. (Representational image)

The spokesperson said 1,355 police teams comprising 6,582 officials fanned out across the state, targeting criminal elements, drug smugglers, and miscreants. The objective was to remove covert illegal operations and restore public safety.

Director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur said in a statement that the police were gathering accurate information on criminal activities, including smuggling of illegal weapons, narcotics, and illicit liquor. Under the leadership of district police chiefs and deputy commissioners of police, the cops initiated raids on criminals on January 14 morning which continued till late evening. During this period, 22 FIRs were registered, and seven arrests were made by the police teams under the Arms Act. Nine pistols, two revolvers, nine country-made pistols, five country-made pistols, and 31 cartridges were recovered. Also, about three kg of ganja, about 18 grams of heroin, 20 grams of smack, 705 grams of charas, 600 banned narcotic pills/capsules/injections were also recovered.

During the special operation, Kapur said that the police succeeded in cracking down on liquor smugglers, seizing 155 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor, 3,780 bottles of country liquor, 126 bottles of beer, 298 litres of illicit liquor. Police also recovered cash worth 2.80 lakh from the possession of the accused arrested under the Gambling Act.

