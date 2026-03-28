Haryana moving from LPG to PNG: Saini to PM Modi

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that the state is moving towards a transition from LPG to PNG. So far, 3.32 lakh PNG connections have been provided in the state even as to further boost expansion, the provision of deemed permission has been introduced for laying PNG networks. Saini said that the number of domestic PNG connections is expected to double within the next three months. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini

Speaking during the meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi held through virtual mode with chief ministers, Saini said that petroleum supply in Haryana is fully stable amid the prevailing situation in West Asia, according to a statement. He assured that the state government is fully alert.

Highlighting a key policy decision, he said that the state government has revised the lease rent for laying PNG pipelines from ₹3 lakh per kilometre (earlier taken in advance for 10 years) to a nominal one-time charge of ₹1,000 per kilometre. This move is expected to provide relief to gas companies as well as consumers and accelerate expansion of the gas network. At present, 28,377 km of PNG pipeline has already been laid in the state.

He said Haryana currently has sufficient reserves, with approximately six days’ stock of petrol and four days’ stock of diesel available. Additionally, terminals hold nearly seven days of adequate stock, ensuring continuity in supply.

Providing details on LPG availability, the CM said that the domestic LPG situation in the state remains normal. Haryana is receiving approximately 2 lakh cylinders daily, out of which around 1.9 lakh cylinders are being distributed. Bottling plants currently have a stock sufficient for about five days.

Curb rumours on fuel shortage: CM

Saini has directed district administrations to curb any panic, rumours or apprehensions regarding the availability of petrol, diesel and domestic LPG in the state. During a review meeting with deputy commissioners, superintendents of police and other officials via video-conferencing, he said the supply of all essential fuels remains completely normal.

To ensure dissemination of accurate and timely information, the CM directed that control rooms be established in every district. He instructed district administrations to sensitise citizens against unnecessary bulk purchasing and stockpiling of fuel and LPG.