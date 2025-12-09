Haryana Municipal Bill for replacement of 2 local body laws okayed

The Council of Ministers approved the Haryana Municipal Bill, 2025, aimed at replacing the existing Haryana Municipal Act, 1973, and the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994. An official spokesperson said the proposed unified legislation has been drafted to bring all categories of urban local bodies, municipal corporations, municipal councils and municipal committees under a single legal framework. The cabinet meeting was chaired by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. (HT file)

The spokesperson said that at present 87 municipalities in the state function under two separate laws causing administrative complexities, inconsistent service delivery and challenges in interpretation of rules. The department has undertaken extensive consultations over the past two years to prepare the draft legislation, incorporating relevant provisions from the Model Municipal Law circulated by the central government.

The Haryana Municipal Bill, 2025 aims to streamline governance, remove ambiguities, modernise municipal administration and strengthen financial autonomy of urban local bodies. Key provisions include empowering municipalities to determine taxes and fees between minimum and maximum government-fixed rates, provisions for credit rating to facilitate market borrowings etc.

The Act also introduces provisions for urban transport planning, urban forestry and the prohibition of illegal colonies similar to the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975. For municipal staff, the Act proposes common service rules to reduce litigation arising from transfers and promotions under separate legal frameworks.

Additionally, a provision has been made for the appointment of a municipal magistrate for the trial of municipal offences, and penalties/fines for various violations have been enhanced, the spokesperson said.