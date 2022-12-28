Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana municipal bodies spent 17 cr on neutering 1.37 lakh dogs since 2014

Haryana municipal bodies spent 17 cr on neutering 1.37 lakh dogs since 2014

Published on Dec 28, 2022 03:07 PM IST

Gurugram followed by Panchkula MC sterilised most stray canines; Yamunanagar MC spent ₹14.25 crore, four times more than other civic bodies, on neutering 16,170 stray dogs, but govt says no irregularities detected

The Gurugram municipal corporation led the initiative by sterilising a maximum of 42,228 stray dogs at a cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.87 crore followed by the Panchkula MC that neutered 17,346 stray dogs at a cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.56 crore. (HT file photo)
By Hitender Rao

Haryana’s municipal bodies spent 17.46 crore on sterilising 1.37 lakh stray dogs in 14 municipal areas of 13 districts from 2014-22.

Urban local bodies minister Kamal Gupta said this in a written reply to an unstarred question by Neeraj Sharma, the Congress MLA from Faridabad NIT, in the assembly on Wednesday.

Surprisingly, the Yamunanagar municipal corporation spent 14.25 crore for the sterilisation of 16,170 stray dogs.

The minister’s reply said that no irregularities were found by the state government in any district with regard to the sterilisation of dogs from 2014-22.

The Faridabad MC sterilised 14,698 stray dogs at a cost of 1.24 crore, while the Ambala municipal corporation spent 77.94 lakh on neutering 9,588 stray dogs. The Ambala Sadar municipal council sterilised 6,283 stray dogs at a cost of 58.26 lakh.

The Panipat MC conducted the sterilisation of 7,983 stray dogs at a cost of 56.86 lakh, while the Karnal MC sterilised 5,647 stray dogs at 58.99 lakh.

The reply said a committee was constituted by the state government in accordance with the Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rule, 2001, before the sterilisation of the stray dogs.

