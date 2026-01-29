Haryana: Murthal dhaba owners ordered to follow pollution control norms

Haryana’s environment, forest and wildlife minister Rao Narbir Singh has called upon dhaba operators along the GT Road, especially in the Murthal area, to strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the National Green Tribunal (NGT). Haryana’s environment, forest and wildlife minister Rao Narbir Singh has called upon dhaba operators along the GT Road, especially in the Murthal area, to strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the National Green Tribunal (NGT). (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

He said that the installation of sewage treatment plants (STP) and common treatment plants (CTP) in all dhabas is mandatory to ensure water conservation and reuse.

Chairing a meeting with dhaba owners from Murthal led by MLA Devender Kadyan, the minister made it clear that dhaba operators running their establishments without Change of Land Use (CLU) permission must complete all required documentation related to municipal taxes and other statutory charges.

“The dhabas with approved CLU must strictly follow all norms laid down by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board, failing which action and penalties will be imposed as per rules,” he said, adding that the government does not intend to harm any business.

“The objective is to protect the environment, conserve water resources, and ensure that all commercial activities operate in an organised and lawful manner.”

The minister directed secretary of Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), Yogesh Kumar to discuss the issue with the HSPCB chairman at the earliest and take steps to solve the issues.

The minister was informed that when closure orders are issued against dhabas during inspections by the NGT and other relevant institutions, penalties are calculated based on the period from the date of construction of the dhaba to the date of inspection. Responding to this, the Minister advised dhaba operators to ensure timely compliance with all norms to avoid any action. He appealed to the dhaba owners to voluntarily adopt environment-friendly measures and cooperate with the government and administration so that the Murthal area can be made clean, safe, and environmentally sustainable.