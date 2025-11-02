Haryana on path of rapid growth: Guv Ghosh

Haryana governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh extended his heartfelt greetings and best wishes on the occasion of Haryana Day, while addressing the state-level function organised in Panchkula on Saturday. Haryana governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh and chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during the three-day cultural fair organised To mark the 60th Haryana Foundation Day at Panchkula on Saturday. (Sant Arora Hindustan Times)

Prior to the function, the governor, along with his wife Mitra Ghosh and chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, inaugurated and visited an exhibition showcasing Haryana’s rich culture and heritage. Tourism and heritage minister Arvind Sharma, agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister Shyam Singh Rana, and former speaker Gian Chand Gupta were also present during Haryana’s 60th foundation day.

The governor said that since its formation on November 1, 1966, Haryana has been on the path of rapid growth and prosperity with remarkable achievements in all sectors, a progress made possible by the hard work, determination, and entrepreneurial spirit of the state’s people.

He noted that under the visionary leadership of prime minister Narendra Modi and the dedicated efforts of CM Saini, Haryana has achieved significant progress in healthcare, education, industrial development and infrastructure. He emphasised that the state government is working on the principle of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” to realise the vision of “Viksit Bharat and Viksit Haryana”.

Reflecting on the state’s 59-year development journey, he highlighted that despite its small size (1.34% of the country’s area), Haryana contributes 3.6% to the national GDP. He noted that Haryana is the first state to procure 24 crops at MSP, offers the highest sugarcane price ( ₹415 per quintal), and provides a social security pension of ₹3,200 per month, the highest in India. Furthermore, he praised Haryana for setting an example by granting 50% representation to women in panchayati raj institutions.

On this occasion, Saini honoured the governor by presenting him with a ‘pagdi’ (traditional turban), a unique memento symbolising the state’s progress, and a shawl. During the event, the governor also inaugurated the filmed version of the state song adopted on March 28, 2025.

In a separate event, CM Saini addressed the gathering after inaugurating a state-level blood donation camp organised to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur at Kisan Bhawan, Sector 14, Panchkula. He declared that blood donation is a great act of charity and a true service to humanity, noting that celebrating a special day with such a virtuous act increases its social and spiritual merit. He encouraged the blood donors by pinning badges on them and extended his congratulations. Cooperation minister Arvind Sharma and health minister Arti Singh Rao were also present.