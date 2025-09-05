Haryana: Over 20 villages in K’shetra remain affected due to overflowing Markanda River

After regular moderate and heavy rain in the northern region, the situation also improved in some parts of Ambala, Yamunanagar and Karnal, but the alert persists in most of the Kurukshetra district. A local inTapu Kamalpur in Yamunanagar assessing the soil erosion due to Yamuna flow from Hathnikund barrage on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Over 20 villages in Pehowa and Shahabad areas of Kurukshetra still remain affected due to overflowing Markanda River, where the water level is constantly increasing and flowing above danger level.

As per figures, the gauge at Markanda at Shahabad GT Road was flowing at 256.30 metre (2 pm), much above the danger level of 256 metre.

An embankment of the river that broke near Nashi village of Pehowa Wednesday night, threatening waterlogging in five villages, was successfully repaired.

Deputy commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena inspected the site and checked the arrangements.

He said that water in the river was flowing at 54,000 cusecs at Mullana on Wednesday, which has remained 34,000 cusecs and if it does not rain in the coming two days, then the level will further decrease.

However, he alerted the residents living near SYL canal and Narwana branch in view of the rising water level in both the river bodies.

After a high alert, the river water from Ghaggar entered nearly 10 localities of Ambala city on Wednesday night, where boats and jet skis were used to evacuate residents.

Deputy commissioner Ajay Singh Tomar said that around 10 pm Wednesday, the water level of Tangri River had reached 43,000 cusecs, which was nearly thrice the danger level and waterlogged Ambala-Saha road as well.

“Due to this, the river overflowed and reached the lower areas of villages and localities. It also entered the industrial area, where the level was nearly six to eight feet in the morning. Due to no rain in Panchkula and Morni, the water level of Tangri has decreased. HSIIDC and other departments were involved in removing water by installing pumps in the industrial area,” he added.

The DC also confirmed that Ghaggar river also crossed Chandigarh-Hisar NH 152 in the Naggal belt, which was closed for vehicular movement late at night and traffic diverted to avoid accidents.

However, water in the overflowing Ghaggar and Tangri rivers that spread panic in Ambala on Wednesday night, receded drastically on Thursday.

In Yamunanagar, the residents of Tapu Kamalpur village were constantly living in fear of soil erosion. The Yamuna which was flowing at 1.32 lakh cusecs (3 pm) at Hathnikund barrage has largely eroded the land of the village after reportedly changing its course over the months.

Mani Shankar, a local resident said, “The villagers, living in constant fear, have also started praying to Yamuna to stop damaging Tapu Kamalpur. The residents fear that the village could vanish from the map and some have also started shifting to safer places for the safety of cattle or their families. The river has so far eroded eight acres of land belonging to four villagers.”

Deputy commissioner Parth Gupta reviewed the embankment strengthening works to prevent land erosion on the river banks and said that 51,000 EC bags, 3 JCB machines and maximum labourers have been deployed at the village to prevent the damage.