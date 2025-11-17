Haryana panel flags sanitation lapses due to illegal dairies in Bhiwani

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has pulled up the Bhiwani municipal council over sanitation lapses and unchecked encroachments by dairies in residential areas, creating unhygienic zones. The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has pulled up the Bhiwani municipal council over sanitation lapses and unchecked encroachments by dairies in residential areas, creating unhygienic zones. (Representational photo)

Acting on a complaint, the HHRC expressed concern after residents reported cattle being tied on streets in Dwarakan Gali near Dinod Gate Police Chowki, citing the accumulation of filth, blockage of the sewerage system and obstruction to public movement.

According to an HHRC release on Monday, chairperson justice Lalit Batra said such conditions infringe on the residents’ fundamental rights to health, dignity and a clean environment. He said despite complaints, the municipal council had failed to take preventive or corrective steps, reflecting “administrative negligence”.

Terming the civic apathy a human rights violation, justice Batra observed that the administration’s inaction has resulted in environmental degradation and compromised public health.

The Bhiwani municipal commissioner has been ordered to submit a status report within eight weeks on steps taken to clear obstructions and improve hygiene; disciplinary or administrative action against negligent officials; and preventive action to avoid recurrence of violations.

The HHRC directed the commissioner and secretary, urban local bodies, and the director, directorate of urban local bodies, Panchkula, to submit a comprehensive report before the next hearing on January 27, 2026.

Justice Batra said the illegal dairy operations in municipal limits have become a widespread issue in Haryana, causing sanitation and public health concerns.

While the Haryana government has prepared a blueprint to shift dairies outside municipal council boundaries, the policy is yet to be implemented.

The HHRC said that civic failures not only breach Article 21 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to life with dignity, but also violate Article 25 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and Article 12 of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, both of which ensure the right to an adequate standard of living and the highest attainable standard of health.