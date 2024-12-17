Haryana: Pension work delayed, minister suspends official

Haryana’s energy and transport minister Anil Vij on Monday ordered suspension of Avtar Singh, an investigator with the social justice and empowerment department during a public camp held at the PWD rest house in Ambala Cantonment. The order was issued due to “delays and negligence” in processing the pension of a differently-abled person. Haryana health minister Anil Vij (HT file)

During the camp, a complainant said no action was taken by the social justice and empowerment department regarding his pension, despite his early meeting with the minister on December 2 where instructions were given to resolve his issue promptly.

“The department failed to verify even his birth date within two weeks. Angered over this, Vij ordered immediate suspension of investigator Avtar Singh. The applicant had to keep running around for his pension, a situation akin to endless delays in court. This will not happen here,” a statement from Vij’s office read.

Vij also reprimanded irrigation officials for delays in development work and directed the XEN present there to start the work immediately. Similarly, he expressed dissatisfaction with the functioning of police, electricity and municipal council, instructing swift action on related complaints.

During the camp, the minister heard hundreds of grievances and said, “These complaints must be resolved before the next camp otherwise strict action will be taken against the concerned officials.”