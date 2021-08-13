Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana Police crack 6.5 crore cigarette container robbery
A police team nabbed the accused and recovered the entire consignment from him. (AFP)
A police team nabbed the accused and recovered the entire consignment from him. (AFP)
chandigarh news

Haryana Police crack 6.5 crore cigarette container robbery

With the arrest of a Madhya Pradesh resident, the Haryana Police on Friday have cracked a case in which a gang had robbed a container truck carrying a consignment of cigarettes worth 6
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 08:40 PM IST

With the arrest of a Madhya Pradesh resident, the Haryana Police on Friday have cracked a case in which a gang had robbed a container truck carrying a consignment of cigarettes worth 6.5 crore in Nuh district.

Police have also recovered the truck carrying cigarettes of a prominent brand which was looted by the gang at gunpoint on August 8.

A police spokesperson said the truck was dispatched from Saharanpur to Ahmedabad. When it was passing through Taoru area, around two dozen persons came in two trucks and two cars.

They stopped the truck, dragged the driver out and looted the consignment at gunpoint.

Following a complaint, a case was registered and special teams were formed.

A police team nabbed accused Kundan Vishwakarma, a resident of Dewas district in Madhya Pradesh, and recovered the entire consignment from him.

The arrested accused has been taken on police remand for further interrogation and efforts are on to nab other absconding gang members, police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.