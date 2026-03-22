Haryana Police launches ‘Abhedya’ app to curb cybercrime, extortion calls

With an aim to combat increasing extortion threats, the Haryana Police on Saturday launched ‘Abhedya’, a first-of-its-kind mobile-based security application to protect citizens from suspicious calls, threatening messages, stalking, and digital harassment. ADGP, cyber, Sibash Kabiraj said mobile app has been developed by Haryana Police. (HT Photo for representation)

Director general of police (DGP) Ajay Singhal at a briefing said the mobile app has been designed as a shield against cyber threats, including internet-based calls, fake numbers, and intimidation attempts by criminals. Singhal said the app identifies and blocks suspicious calls and messages before they reach users. “It monitors international, virtual, and unsaved numbers, automatically rejecting or blocking those flagged as risky. It also deletes suspicious chats, voice messages, and notifications to reduce user anxiety and exposure to harassment,’’ the DGP said.

Singhal said through this mobile app, doctors, contractors, traders, and common citizens will receive wide-ranging protection and relief. He said that calls originating from within the country are relatively easier to trace, whereas calls from foreign numbers pose a significant technical challenge.

ADGP, cyber, Sibash Kabiraj said mobile app has been developed by Haryana Police. Kabiraj said it was tested by 25 selected users and was found to be fully effective. Kabiraj said that to download the app, individuals will have to contact the superintendent of police of their district, after which authorised access will be provided.

The app is available on both Android and iOS (Apple) platforms. The DGP said due to their proactive actions, there has been a 40% reduction in extortion calls and an 8% reduction in overall crime during January and February 2026 compared to the previous year.

The app also deletes suspicious chats, voice messages, notifications, and voice notes from the device, ensuring that users remain free from any stress or fear.