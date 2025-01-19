Haryana Police reunite Maharashtra girl with family after 15 years

The anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU) of the Haryana Police has reunited a 22-year-old girl, Neha with her family after 15 years. She was missing from Maharashtra’s Wardha district. The anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU) of the Haryana Police has reunited a 22-year-old girl, Neha with her family after 15 years. She was missing from Maharashtra’s Wardha district. (HT File)

This girl who got separated from her family when she was 7 is at present residing at Rai in Sonepat. A police spokesperson said that the AHTU team from Panchkula successfully traced her parents.

The spokesperson said that ASI Rajesh Kumar, posted with AHTU Panchkula unit, went to the government shelter home ‘Balgram’ in Sonepat to reunite a missing girl with her family.

During this visit, a 22-year-old girl living in the shelter approached him and pleaded that she had been living in the shelter for 13 years and did not know where her parents were.

Following this, the AHTU team counselled the girl, asking her questions to gather clues about her family. During counselling, the girl shared that there were two lanes near her house, the language there was different, and elderly men wore a distinct kind of cap.

The spokesperson said that Neha came to this shelter home from Panipat in 2012 when she was 9 and has been living here for the past 13 years.

The police found that a missing case was registered for a girl in Wardha district in Maharashtra in 2010 and that’s how her family was contacted.

The police spokesperson said that cops contacted Neha’s brother, Aniket, and identified the family through a video call. The family recognised their daughter during the call and arrived in Sonepat to take her back.

After completing all necessary formalities under the supervision of the Child Welfare Committee, Sonepat, the girl was reunited with her family.