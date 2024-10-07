Haryana polls: Men outnumber women in turnout in Panchkula district

As Haryana went to polls on Saturday, Panchkula district experienced a notable gender disparity in voter participation, with more men casting their votes compared to women. Detailed voting patterns from the district administration revealed that more men participated in both assembly segments. In Panchkula, the men’s turnout was 61%, compared to 57.6% for women. Even in Kalka, despite better polling, the gender gap was wide, with 74% men voting against 70% women. (Sant Arora/HT)

The district, which includes the Kalka and Panchkula assembly segments, recorded an overall voter turnout of 65.22%. Kalka performed better, achieving a turnout of 72.07%, while Panchkula saw 59.4% polling.

Deputy commissioner and district election officer Yash Garg said a total of 455 polling stations were set up for 4.38 lakh voters in Panchkula district, where 2.85 lakh voters cast their votes. These included 1.53 lakh men, 1.32 lakh women and four transgenders. He shared that 1.78 lakh voters used voter card as their identification document.

The district election officer said 225 polling stations were set up for 2.02 lakh voters in Kalka assembly constituency that recorded 72.07% voting. Out of 2.02 lakh voters of Kalka, 1.45 lakh voters exercised their right to franchise vote that included 77,859 men, 67,759 women and three transgenders.

While in Panchkula assembly constituency, 230 polling stations were set up for 2.36 lakh voters and 59.36% of them participated.

Out of 2.36 lakh voters in Panchkula, 1.40 lakh voters cast their vote, including 75,739 men, 64,487 women and one transgender.

Khatauli village leads with 84.88% voting, Chandimandir booth last

At 84.88%, Khatauli villagein Barwala block registered the highest voting in Panchkula district. Out of total 2,581 registered voters (1,356 males and 1,225 females), 2,191 voters (1,175 males, 1,016 females) stepped out to vote.

While the lowest voting was registered in Kendriya Vidyalaya, Chandimandir Cantt, that recorded 17.59% voting. Out of a total of 955 voters, only 168 voted.

This polling booth had 490 male and 465 female registered voters, of which only 100 men and only 68 women turned up.

Interestingly, Sector 14, which houses government employees’ residences, registered just 35.62% voting.

The sector is home to 3,806 registered voters (2010 males,1815 females), of which only 1,356 (738 males, 618 females) participated in voting.

Day after polls, candidates take time off

After an exhausting election campaign, Aam Aadmi Party’s Panchkula candidate Prem Garg spent Sunday with his family to unwind. Expressing his gratitude to the voters of Panchkula, he said, “The election noise has now subsided and people have cast their votes in the EVMs. The result will be declared on October 8 and I am confident that the outcome will be in favour of Aam Aadmi Party.” Commenting on the exit polls, he said the figures had always been inaccurate and this time will be no different.

Congress candidate Chander Mohan celebrated the birth anniversary of his father former chief minister Bhajan Lal. Mohan said, “My father Bhajan Lal’s dream was to make Haryana and Panchkula prosperous, which I will try my best to fulfil after winning the election.”

Accompanied by his son Siddharth, he added, “This time, the Congress will win the elections with a huge majority. I will put all my efforts to make Panchkula the city of Bhajan Lal’s dreams for the welfare of the people.”

BJP candidate Gian Chand Gupta, the incumbent MLA from Panchkula, was present at the press conference of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini at Panchkula. He reiterated, “The BJP will be voted to power for the third time. People have voted for development. We have been working tirelessly and developed Panchkula that was neglected during the Congress’ regime.”